Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJR.B. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.65 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.06. 725,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.