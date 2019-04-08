Cornerstone Capital Resources (CGP) Trading Down 7.1%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. 353,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 350,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market cap of $222.98 million and a PE ratio of -26.92.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

