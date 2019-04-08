Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $978,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $361.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/cornerstone-advisors-inc-has-978000-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.