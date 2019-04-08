Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Core-Mark also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Mathew J. Tachouet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,889.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Rolheiser sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $459,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $854,050. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Core-Mark by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,695,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 434,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CORE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,334. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

