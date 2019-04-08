Core Laboratories (CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $28,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 258,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 98,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000.

CLB stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.90 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 63.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.