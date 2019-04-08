Core Laboratories (CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.64.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.
In related news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $28,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
CLB stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.86.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.90 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 63.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
