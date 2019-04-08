Cordoba Minerals (CDB) Trading Down 13%

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB) dropped 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 105,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 97,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

