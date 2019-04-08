Cooper-Standard (CPS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper-Standard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $942.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.32. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $146.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.40). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $871.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,964.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 44.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

