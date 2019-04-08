Contrasting Lundin Mining (LUNMF) & Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Lundin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$74.90 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.73 billion 2.13 $195.85 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alderon Iron Ore does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alderon Iron Ore and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A -4.86% -3.74% Lundin Mining 11.35% 4.68% 3.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Alderon Iron Ore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

