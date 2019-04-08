Contrasting City Office REIT (CIO) & RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 10.71% 6.02% 3.00% City Office REIT 29.48% 13.28% 3.93%

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 3 0 2.29 City Office REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.46%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.76 billion 1.83 $188.64 million $2.26 8.20 City Office REIT $129.48 million 3.55 $38.17 million $1.08 10.78

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

City Office REIT beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

