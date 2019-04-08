Contrasting Apollo Medical (AMEH) & Its Rivals

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Apollo Medical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

This table compares Apollo Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06% Apollo Medical Competitors -20.27% -9.55% -10.93%

Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million $10.84 million 67.41 Apollo Medical Competitors $1.71 billion $120.39 million 27.06

Apollo Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. Apollo Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Medical Competitors 158 484 664 40 2.44

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.