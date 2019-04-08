Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.44

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.44 and last traded at $70.23, with a volume of 143866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

CTWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 24.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Connecticut Water Service by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Connecticut Water Service by 50.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTWS)

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

