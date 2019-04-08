Connable Office Inc. Sells 928 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 11,458.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,426,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 12,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,115,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 4,082,182 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $119,790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $133.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global cut United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

WARNING: “Connable Office Inc. Sells 928 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/connable-office-inc-sells-928-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.