Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.10 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

In related news, Chairman Richard S. Grant acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,725. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.