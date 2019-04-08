Comparing TRINITY BK N A/SH (TYBT) & First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TRINITY BK N A/SH and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%.

Volatility & Risk

TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 17.18% 11.83% 1.14%

Dividends

TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRINITY BK N A/SH $8.67 million N/A $4.01 million N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $55.45 million 2.26 $10.90 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

