Comparing Travelers Companies (TRV) and Axis Capital (AXS)

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Axis Capital has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axis Capital and Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $5.09 billion 0.91 $43.02 million $1.92 28.75 Travelers Companies $30.28 billion 1.19 $2.52 billion $8.94 15.26

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Axis Capital. Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Axis Capital and Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20 Travelers Companies 1 7 3 0 2.18

Axis Capital presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $138.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Axis Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Travelers Companies.

Dividends

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Axis Capital pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Travelers Companies pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Capital and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital 0.85% 4.12% 0.74% Travelers Companies 8.32% 10.69% 2.34%

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Axis Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

