Comparing Rosetta Stone (RST) & ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ServiceNow and Rosetta Stone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 4 21 2 2.93 Rosetta Stone 0 0 3 0 3.00

ServiceNow presently has a consensus target price of $231.74, indicating a potential downside of 2.21%. Rosetta Stone has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Rosetta Stone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and Rosetta Stone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $2.61 billion 16.40 -$26.70 million $0.20 1,184.90 Rosetta Stone $173.63 million 3.02 -$21.47 million ($0.95) -23.36

Rosetta Stone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow. Rosetta Stone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Rosetta Stone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow -1.02% 3.95% 1.05% Rosetta Stone -12.37% N/A -11.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Rosetta Stone on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; and security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

