Comparing Melco International Development (MDEVF) & AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (AMADY)

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Melco International Development does not pay a dividend. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and Melco International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Melco International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and Melco International Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $5.72 billion 6.22 $1.13 billion $3.00 26.99 Melco International Development $5.28 billion 0.72 $60.83 million N/A N/A

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Risk and Volatility

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR beats Melco International Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated entertainment resort development and related operations; provision of financing services; leasing of electronic gaming machines; development and operation of social gaming platforms; property investment and restaurant operation activities; and development, construction, equipment ownership, and supervision of an integrated casino resorts. In addition, the company enrages in the slot machine participation and catering businesses. Further, it provides services and solutions for distribution of lottery products, as well as trades in lottery terminals and parts. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

