Comparing AXA Equitable (EQH) & The Competition

AXA Equitable (NYSE: EQH) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AXA Equitable to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AXA Equitable and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A AXA Equitable Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

AXA Equitable pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AXA Equitable pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AXA Equitable is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AXA Equitable and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable 0 5 8 0 2.62 AXA Equitable Competitors 188 686 771 39 2.39

AXA Equitable currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 6.89%. Given AXA Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AXA Equitable is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of AXA Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AXA Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXA Equitable and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable $12.08 billion N/A 5.61 AXA Equitable Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 35.27

AXA Equitable’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable. AXA Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AXA Equitable competitors beat AXA Equitable on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

