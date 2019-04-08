Comparing ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN) & Its Competitors

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) is one of 545 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR N/A N/A -2.90 ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Competitors $2.19 billion $234.23 million -4.12

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Competitors 4479 12865 27455 988 2.54

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.94%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.48%. Given ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Competitors -1,924.26% -103.78% -27.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4. Its Varlitinib is currently being studied in a global pivotal clinical trial for biliary tract cancer. It is also conducting a Phase II/III clinical trial of varlitinib for gastric cancer; and testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China. In addition, the company is developing ASLAN003, an orally active potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia; and ASLAN004, an interleukin 4/interleukin 13 receptor antibody for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis and asthma. It has rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize varlitnib for all human and animal therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic uses. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has partnerships with Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall, and CSL Limited. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

