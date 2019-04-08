Community Financial Services Group LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (GE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,343,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 898,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/community-financial-services-group-llc-decreases-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.