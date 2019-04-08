Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Commerce Bancshares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Also, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of its first-quarter 2019 earnings release. Impressive loan and deposit balances, higher interest rates and efforts to grow fee income will continue supporting revenue growth. Also, lower tax rates and easing of stringent banking regulations will likely provide support to some extent. However, continuously rising operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. Moreover, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.43 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.93.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $59.98 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.66 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $52,055.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,788.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $201,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,901.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,892. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

