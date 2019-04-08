Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,828 ($36.95).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,527 ($33.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841.04 ($5,019.00). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 440 shares of company stock worth $1,130,008.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coca Cola HBC stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,557 ($33.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,817 ($36.81).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

