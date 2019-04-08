Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CLD remained flat at $$0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,983. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 778.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,205,154 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 310,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

