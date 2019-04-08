Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.
Shares of NYSE:CLD remained flat at $$0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,983. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
About Cloud Peak Energy
Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.
