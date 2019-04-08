Cloud (CLD) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Cloud has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloud has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $712.06 or 0.13659851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001331 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009005 BTC.

About Cloud

Cloud (CLD) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me

Buying and Selling Cloud

Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

