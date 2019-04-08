Clean Harbors (CLH) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $126,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,529. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $1,156,877. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $11,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.