Clarus Corp (CLAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.61. 46,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,373. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $378.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $15,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clarus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

