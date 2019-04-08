Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 314 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In other news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Stratton bought 3,455 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.32 per share, with a total value of $249,865.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $79.00 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 314 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/claraphi-advisory-network-llc-buys-314-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.