CK USD Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (CKUSD)

CK USD (CURRENCY:CKUSD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, CK USD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CK USD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $308.99 million worth of CK USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CK USD coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00018426 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00352827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.01583921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00239151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001031 BTC.

About CK USD

CK USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CK USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CK USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CK USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

