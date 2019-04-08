City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after buying an additional 365,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 365,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 333,963 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,102,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 430,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,957,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after acquiring an additional 398,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 8,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,140.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. City Office REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

