Citigroup Inc. Sells 48,912 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $462.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

