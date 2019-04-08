Citigroup Inc. Has $88,000 Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWH opened at $5.21 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $223.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

