Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,515,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a $76.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

