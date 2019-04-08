Citigroup Inc (C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Citigroup reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a $76.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of C traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. 140,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,220,747. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

