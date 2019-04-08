CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

CIT stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $273,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

