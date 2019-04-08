China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZNH. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

ZNH stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

