China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZNH. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
ZNH stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $57.27.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Read More: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.