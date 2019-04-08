China Biologic Products (CBPO) vs. Regenxbio (RGNX) Financial Comparison

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) and China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Regenxbio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Regenxbio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Regenxbio has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Biologic Products has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenxbio 1 1 4 1 2.71 China Biologic Products 1 2 0 0 1.67

Regenxbio presently has a consensus target price of $81.68, suggesting a potential upside of 37.76%. China Biologic Products has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.26%. Given Regenxbio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regenxbio is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenxbio $218.51 million 9.88 $99.94 million $2.38 24.91 China Biologic Products $466.88 million 8.14 $128.06 million $4.02 24.03

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Regenxbio. China Biologic Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regenxbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenxbio 45.74% 22.33% 21.12% China Biologic Products 27.43% 9.54% 8.59%

Summary

Regenxbio beats China Biologic Products on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection products for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and auto-immune deficiency diseases; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing immune globulin intravenous; human antithrombin III; Caprylate/Chromatography Purified and 20 nm virus filtration; human coagulation factor IX; human cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin; and human fibrin sealant products. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

