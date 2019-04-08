Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Stake Decreased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,262. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

