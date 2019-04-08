Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Position Trimmed by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,431 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 219,751 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 82,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 68.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $585.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,137.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

