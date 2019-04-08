Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $144,000 in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (EVM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVM. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 731,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 361,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200,258 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 288,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 135,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 1,033.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVM opened at $10.67 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

