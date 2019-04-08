Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,892,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 118,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,126,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 463,157 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

SVM opened at $2.54 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

