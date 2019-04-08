Century Aluminum (CENX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Century Aluminum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of CENX stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.02 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,668,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 480.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 602,177 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $3,382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,032 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.