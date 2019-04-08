Centurion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $22,836.00 and $45.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.