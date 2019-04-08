CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys 9,139 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 175.2% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $349.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

