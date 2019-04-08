Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by CIBC in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAGDF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CAGDF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,019. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.