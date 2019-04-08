CEMIG (CIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.63. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 4908949 shares.

CIG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Santander upgraded CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

