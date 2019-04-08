Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,466,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $42,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1,670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,574,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,352,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 76,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 223,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 679,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 178,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $303.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

