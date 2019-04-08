Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) PT Lowered to $110.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

In other news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

