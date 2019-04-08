Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Reduced by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $140.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

