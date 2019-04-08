CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) Given $11.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CASI Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 187,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,818. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $302.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.16.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.
