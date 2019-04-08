Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 107,870 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 107,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $6,490,537.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,246,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,961. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 749.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,132 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $57,470,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $43,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Carvana by 41.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 768,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 41.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after buying an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

